Apply for Icetex scholarships to study abroad

Thanks to the alliances between the most humane ICETEX, different Educational Institutions and agreements with cooperating countries, Colombians have the possibility of internationalizing their life projects in countries such as Spain, Chile or India.

These are the calls that are open on the ICETEX website and that will allow more Colombians to continue taking advantage of the scholarships and opportunities to train in the best educational institutions abroad.

Carolina Foundation Scholarships – ICETEX

30 Colombian professionals from Afro-Colombian, indigenous populations and women residing in rural areas will have the opportunity to carry out an academic stay in areas related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The program lasts two weeks at the University of Salamanca, Spain.

The scholarship includes round trip tickets, medical insurance, registration in the academic program, accommodation and food during the time of stay at the University of Salamanca in Spain.

The call is open until September 24 and all requirements can be consulted at:

Accommodation quotas in the residences of the Colegio Mayor Miguel Antonio Caro in Madrid, Spain

ICETEX offers 25 accommodation spaces for postgraduate students and 8 spaces for undergraduate students in the residences of the Colegio Mayor Colombiano Miguel Antonio Caro in Madrid, Spain.

The places consist of accommodation in a single room, bathroom, desk, closet, microwave, television and refrigerator. In addition, the residences have complete public services, Internet connection. To apply, interested parties must be enrolled in an in-person academic program in Madrid, Spain.

The calls are open until September 15. The requirements for the call for undergraduate students can be consulted at: https://acortar.link/QqPIK9; and for postgraduate students in:

Masters in Chile

The Chilean Agency for International Development Cooperation offers 100% scholarships for Colombians, Peruvians and Mexicans to pursue master’s degrees at Chilean universities. The studies can be in-person or virtual and the scholarships are aimed at public officials, academics and researchers in any area of ​​knowledge.

The benefit covers 100% of the tuition, round-trip tickets to Chile, and a monthly stipend of approximately 2,600,000 Colombian pesos (560,000 Chilean pesos) during the study period.

The call is open until November 7 and the requirements can be consulted at:

Mariano Ospina Pérez Program

The Mariano Ospina Pérez Program is aimed at Colombians who have graduated in areas related to agricultural sciences. It offers two 100% forgivable credits worth up to $16,000 for postgraduate studies in Colombia or abroad in areas related to agriculture.

The call closes on September 22 and the studies will be completed in 2024. The requirements can be consulted at:

Short courses in Chile and India

Integrated Rehabilitation of Degraded Soils and Watersheds with Emphasis on Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Resilience in Chile

The Chilean Agency for International Development Cooperation, the International Cooperation Agency of Japan and the National Forestry Corporation of Chile offer 100% scholarships for Colombian university professionals in engineering, geography or natural sciences to take the short course in Integrated Soil Rehabilitation and Degraded Watersheds with Emphasis on Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Resilience offered by the National Forestry Corporation.

The call is open until September 21 and all requirements can be consulted at:

Budgeting, Accounting and Financial Management in the Government Sector in India:

The Government of India offers 100% scholarships for Colombians to take a short in-person course in Budgeting, Accounting and Financial Management in the Government Sector for three weeks. The call is aimed at public officials who work in the Ministries of Finance or Commerce, in topics related to accounting, finance or budget.

The scholarship includes tuition costs, study visits, round-trip air tickets, visa, stipend of approximately 58,000 Colombian pesos per day for expenses (1,200 rupees), accommodation and study materials.

The call is open until September 18 and all requirements are available at:

