Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister, read Constitution before writing letter to President, Shahbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi asked the Prime Minister and the opposition leader for the name of caretaker prime minister till tomorrow, to which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the president should read the constitution, there is 8 days time to name the caretaker prime minister. .

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the caretaker prime minister will be decided today, he will meet with the allies shortly, all the allies have been called for consultation today, the final consultation with Raja Riaz tonight or tomorrow. Will be.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the President should have waited for the name of the caretaker prime minister until tomorrow. I don’t know what was the hurry to write the letter to the President.

The Prime Minister said that I am the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, if there is no agreement in 3 days, the parliamentary committee will decide in 3 days, after that the matter will go to the Election Commission.

It should be noted that President Arif Alvi wrote a letter yesterday to the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition in the dissolved National Assembly, Raja Riaz, in which Shahbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz have been asked to name the caretaker prime minister by August 12.

