Appointment quotas are full and queuing up until early July. Hangzhou will optimize entry and exit service measures-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Appointments are full and queues will be queued until early July. Hangzhou will optimize entry and exit service measures

The Daily Business Daily reported that the summer vacation is coming, and many people are thinking of traveling abroad. Many citizens reported that the various immigration reception halls in Hangzhou are full of appointments, and it is difficult to make an appointment for passports.

Yesterday, the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau of Hangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau released the latest changes in the handling of entry-exit business. It will adopt a dynamic optimization model for certificate processing, resume the use of smart endorsement equipment, and formulate a series of measures to facilitate entry and exit for the people and benefit enterprises, and try to meet the needs of the people in the city to handle entry and exit. Documentation requirements.

On-site handling + appointment handling, setting up a special window for helping enterprises, and handling urgent matters

Measures for Hangzhou to optimize entry-exit services

In order to respond to the concerns of the public about visa application for going abroad, the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau of Hangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau has further optimized the service measures for visa application.

Specifically, the “on-site + appointment” mode is adopted. The public security entry and exit windows in the 8 main urban areas of the city level, Shangcheng, West Lake, Gongshu, Binjiang, Xiaoshan, Yuhang, and West Lake Scenic Area will implement a dual-track service model of “on-site + appointment” to guide applicants to handle exits in an orderly manner. Entry documents, try our best to meet the visa application needs of applicants who cannot make an appointment. Seven districts (counties and cities) including Qiantang, Linping, Fuyang, Lin’an, Tonglu, Jiande, Chun’an, and other districts (counties and cities) public security exit and entry counters have adopted the measure of immediate work.

In addition, special window services for enterprises will be provided, and special business windows for enterprises will be opened at the entry-exit window of the public security in the city to provide urgent and special services for enterprises and foreign-related units that carry out emergency business activities abroad. For those who submit the relevant confirmation letter from the business department or the company’s urgent documents, the time limit for obtaining a certificate will be shortened from 7 working days to 5 working days.

In addition, continue to implement the emergency service measures, and provide emergency and special services for applicants with special reasons (relevant written certification materials must be submitted), mainly including: going abroad to attend weddings and funerals; Going abroad to visit critically ill patients; the start of school or the registration date for studying abroad is approaching; other urgent reasons recognized by the exit-entry management department of the public security. Those who need to go abroad urgently in a short period of time (required to submit corresponding written materials) can be guided to the special window for processing.

It will also expand and extend the service time of the certificate. For ordinary passports with large volumes and high frequency of handling, endorsement of travel permits for travel to and from Hong Kong and Macao, and travel permits for travel to and from Taiwan, we will continue to work overtime on weekends to solve the problem that applicants cannot handle them on weekdays for some reason. By working overtime and extending the acceptance time, the city’s windows are operating at “full capacity” to meet the needs of the masses for entry and exit permits to the greatest extent. In view of the large amount of travel for summer students, special services such as a special session for students applying for entry-exit certificates will be launched in due course to further improve the convenience and satisfaction of applicants in applying for entry-exit certificates.

472,000 entry and exit documents have been accepted this year

The police recommends choosing a reasonable time for obtaining a permit

Yesterday afternoon, the reporter went to the entry-exit reception hall of Hangzhou Public Security Bureau, where many citizens were waiting to apply for passports. The on-site staff also said that the number of entry and exit applications in Hangzhou has been high since the beginning of the year. The reporter searched the reservation situation of the entry-exit reception halls in various districts of Hangzhou, and found that the reservations are very popular, and many processing points have been queued until early July.

Ms. Zhang, a citizen, made an appointment in early June. On that day, she brought her two children to apply for passports. “I haven’t gone out for several years. The passports of my children and I have expired. I’m here to reapply this time. This summer, my family of four plans to go abroad for fun.”

It is reported that since the resumption of entry-exit certificate processing on January 8, the demand for entry-exit certificates has exploded, and the total number of certificates has continued to remain high. From January 9 to June 7 this year, the exit-entry management department of the Public Security Bureau of Hangzhou accepted a total of 472,000 entry-exit certificates for Chinese citizens, accounting for about one-third of the total number of certificates processed in the province.

The explosive growth of the number of people applying for entry and exit permits also means that the entry and exit staff continue to work overtime.

The reporter learned that, judging from the time limit for issuing permits, under normal circumstances, residents in the province apply for entry-exit certificates to be issued within 7 working days, and residents outside the province apply for entry-exit certificates within 20 days; Issued within 5 working days.

The Exit-Entry Administration Bureau of Hangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau recommends that applicants combine their own schedules and use the Immigration Bureau App, Alipay or the WeChat mini-program “Immigration Bureau” to reasonably select the time for processing the permit and the nearest service window for convenient processing. Before applying for a passport, pay close attention to the visa processing and safety index of the country to which you are going, choose a reasonable time for processing the passport, and jointly create an efficient and smooth processing order.