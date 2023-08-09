Home » Appointment to the role of teachers not received by mail: the decree of the USR is authentic. Tuscany explanations
Appointment to the role of teachers not received by mail: the decree of the USR is authentic. Tuscany explanations

The USR Toscana publishes a note of clarification regarding some requests received from some candidates with open-ended contracts who have not received the communication via email confirming their appointment.

This happened due to technical problems.

In any event, theUSR underlines that “the provisions to refer to for admissions to the role are the directorial decrees published on the website of this USR”.

The professors appointed to the role must present themselves for the start of service on Friday 1st September at the office indicated in the appointment decree.

