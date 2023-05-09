Appointments Exchange and Draw Officer

In the past, under the incompetence and abuse of authority of Khan Sahib, PTI’s “Budaar” government of Punjab, the speedy and large number of appointments of senior officers in various departments, felt like this government was “changed”. It has come not for “transfer”, it is a long story, as much corruption as other political and real parties have done together in other matters, more corruption is reported in Punjab only in appointments and transfers, Punjab. Former Bodar used to be a Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, he was popularly known as “TK”, such a poisonous “TK” he planted people in appointments, transfers and contracts, his poison is still there, Buzdar. In various cases of corruption, they have to appear before various institutions, where are their “TK” today? Does anyone know anything? I can say this with full confidence, first of all, no case will be filed against the class to which “TK” belongs. will use it, but maybe Buzdar should be held responsible for his personal corruption or this debris should also be put on Khan Sahib, because our politicians are such a “soft target” sometimes for crimes that they did not even commit. They are also held responsible for what they have done, other institutions or high-ranking personalities associated with them who do corruption or the oppression they have inflicted on this country and people, we burn on everyone by naming them. However, there is no example of this in the past in the matter of appointments and transfers during Khan Sahib’s tenure. It was introduced during the time of the favorite Chief Minister “Mr. Bodar” and its effects are still present. Numerous such media reports came out that during that period regular rates of transfer were fixed for various appointments, the rate for becoming a commissioner or RPO etc. was 5 crores. This “contract” was usually given for five months, after five months the contract was given to someone else by taking five crores, or if that officer gave another five crores, the position was extended to him. used to go, and the officer who hit a little “Dandi” in the transaction, his term was reduced according to his “Dandi”. They didn’t just wash their hands, they did the whole bath as their “right”, they thought that they would not receive their share of the loot through the political force they brought to power, deprived of their “birthright”. They will lose their “identity”. In our country, the whole mess of appointments and transfers is put in the account of the political rulers, while the real thing is that the “quota” of the “real rulers” is so much that the political rulers Only “garbage” comes into the category, i.e., they can then make appointments or transfers to most of the “unprofitable” positions. I am the owner. Sometimes I am very surprised when the “real owners” of this country have countless opportunities to loot in so many mega projects, then why do they feel the need to face the small matters of transfer of appointments? While we talk about the alleged corruption in appointments and exchanges during the Buzdar era, it is also a fact that every appointment and exchange was done with money to avoid the impression or to reduce this impression a little. Appointments and transfers used to be done compulsorily on merit, some of the officers who were appointed on merit are still in their positions, the next day I saw Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulating one such officer, this is Punjab Secretary Health. Dr. Ahmad Javed was a Qazi, as far as I remember he was appointed to this position during the Buzdar era, he is an officer with a very excellent record and character, the Prime Minister congratulated him. I also said, “These are a bit “dru officer”, that is, a bit “timid officer”. Honorable officers should be timid in this regard so that they do not commit any such act that a low-level ruler publicly disrespects them, or they do not commit any such act that would reflect on their chastity. , or they should not commit any such act that they will be ashamed facing their Lord on the Day of Judgment, Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi is really a very “fearful officer” in all such matters, while in comparison to him there are such “brave officers”. I have seen those who do not care about their honor and reputation, nor are they afraid of it. Because of their misdeeds, how will they appear before Allah on the Day of Resurrection?, only to please the “Earthly Gods”. In his effort, he himself becomes an “earthly god”. I do not want to create “problems” for Ahmed Javed Qazi by praising him for the kind of revolutionary changes he is striving for in his field. What a time has come when doing bad things to someone is not as feared as doing good things to someone, but a wall cannot be erected in front of the sun nor can the fragrance be prevented from spreading. “There is disagreement with the division of Allah’s jealousy”, but those who believe in Allah and those who do not believe in Allah, where will they accept this fact? At the beginning of this column, I was referring to the wholesale appointments and transfers during the Buzdar period, not only in the Punjab government of that time, but also in the federal government of that time, the culture of high officers in various positions. He used to be changed after a few months rather than a few days. We saw some officers being changed even after a few hours. They did not let me do it, seven IGs were changed in Punjab in four years, almost as many chief secretaries were changed, in my presence at a function at the Governor’s House, he said to an IG, “I am not satisfied with your performance”. . That IG was a bit more “scary”. If he was “scared” like Qazi Ahmad Javed, he would have told him, “Even I am not satisfied with your performance”.