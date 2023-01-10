Listen to the audio version of the article

The government continues with the new public appointments but for the Revenue Agency and for the State Property it chooses two reconfirmations: Ernesto Maria Ruffini will remain at the helm of the first, Alessandra Dal Verme at the second. Instead, the Customs and Monopolies Agency changes: Marcello Minenna, close to the 5 Star Movement, gives way to Roberto Alesse, head of the cabinet of the Minister for Sea Policies Nello Musumeci, and former president of the Guarantee Authority for strikes in essential public services.

A new confirmation for Ruffini

Ruffini’s name had already received consensus for weeks, mainly due to the results in the fight against tax evasion achieved during his mandate: in 2017 the Revenue Agency recovered over 20 billion euros, the maximum ever achieved. Furthermore, also thanks to the various technological innovations introduced, tax and social security evasion fell for the first time below 100 billion (about 15% less than in 2014). Giorgia Meloni’s government has therefore chosen to continue to rely on the technician wanted in 2015 by the Renzi government at the head of Equitalia, and passed to the Revenue in 2017 with the Gentiloni government. A position later confirmed by the Conte II and Draghi governments. Even on Dal Verme, rumors of reconfirmation had been chasing each other for days: she is the manager of the Mef, she was appointed head of the state property in May 2021 by the Draghi government.

«I thank the Government for the trust shown in me by suggesting me to lead the Revenue Agency. It is an honor for me to serve the country in financial administration”. Thus the comment by Ernesto Maria Ruffini.

The choices on the Medicines Agency and Reconstruction

The new executive’s spoil system had begun with the changes to the management of the Medicines Agency – which Nicola Magrini will have to leave in a few days – and with the replacement of the commissioner for post-earthquake reconstruction in the regions of central Italy, Giovanni Legnini.

The other nominations until 24 January

The government has until January 24 to make the other appointments, because then the 90 days of the spoil system established by the Bassanini law will expire, i.e. the political practice according to which the winner of the elections has the right to appoint officials of his choice to head of public administration offices. Eyes remain focused on the chair of the director general of the Treasury, Alessandro Rivera, hit by criticism for the management of various dossiers, from the sale of Alitalia to the recapitalization of Monte dei Paschi di Siena. But a few days ago, in an interview with Avvenire, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto had praised the work of Rivera and that of the state accountant general Biagio Mazzotta, defining them “the best of Italian public management”.