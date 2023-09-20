Appointments to request a passport increased

Weekly starting at 5:00 PM each Friday, you can make your appointment for passport processing online, through the electronic headquarters of the Government of Huila www.huila.gov.co in order to be attended to according to the weekly schedule available and while supplies last.

This procedure is carried out on the first floor of the Government of Huila, located on Carrera 4 # 8-60, downtown Neiva.

Increase in requests

In this sense, the general secretary of Huila, Liza Adriana Carvajal Franco, stated: “this month the appointments to obtain the passport have increased, but we are able to serve 300 people a day and at this time there have been crowds. ”.

More people have shown up at this address than have come in previous months.

“Previously, we had 300 appointments a day and between 120 and 150 people came. Currently we are serving approximately between 250 and 270,” added the Huila Government official.

For the renewal or issuance of the passport

These are the steps that must be followed by Opitas who wish to carry out the respective procedures to obtain this document: an appointment must be scheduled, which is made through the electronic headquarters of the Government of Huila, in the web link Note: If the applicant misses the appointment, they must reschedule it.

Once the appointment has been scheduled, the applicant must go to the Government of Huila, Passport Office, taking into account the following prerequisites to be attended: the applicant must fill out the registration form on the chancellery page and according to the order of corresponding shift, the assigned appointments will be attended to and a period of 5 minutes per applicant will be available to complete the formalization of the service. From 7:05 am to 11:45 am and from 2:05 pm to 4:50 pm, Monday to Thursday and Fridays from 7:05 am to 11:45 am and from 2:05 pm to 4:05 pm :45 pm

Regarding the costs of the document, the sum of $125,800 (value corresponding to the year 2023) must be paid as follows at the Taxpayer Service Office (first floor of the Government building) and at the bank, located on the second floor. of the Shopping Center, located on 26th Avenue and 39th Street Corner) the sum of $121,000 (value corresponding to the year 2023), for a total of $246,800.

Due to the high demand from citizens, the facilities to process this document were remodeled so that the passport process can be carried out in a comfortable and agile way.

One of the procedures that will improve on this occasion is the delivery of passports, where a special cubicle was available for the delivery of documents in the morning and afternoon, to avoid trauma.

A problem at the moment

In relation to the passport, recently the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that through resolution number 5778 of July 31, 2023, the secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, José Antonio Salazar, suspended the public bidding process number LP-001 -2023 whose objective is to “supply, formalize and provide the service of personalization, custody and distribution of passport books, as well as the service of printing, storage and Colombian visa labels with a machine reading area at fixed unit prices and without formula readjustment for the revolving fund of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry studies all the alternatives that should be adopted, because the issuance of passports is a public service of the State that is provided uninterruptedly.

He sued the Nation

The British company, Thomas Greg, which has been in charge of producing passports for the last 17 years in the country, sued the Colombian State.

For his part, Álvaro Leyva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, indicated that the tender for the production of passports, which represents a contract of 559 billion pesos, is void. This fact, which has caused uncertainty about a possible shortage in the preparation of the documents, occurs in the middle of a process in which the Attorney General’s Office, the Comptroller General of the Republic and the Transparency Secretariat of the Presidency have plurality of bidders requested.

At this moment, Thomas Greg holds the public contract for the design of the passport books, which would extend until October 2. However, the financing resources provided to the British company are running out, which is why the foreign company sued the Colombian State for a sum that would range between $80,000 and $100,000 million for reasons associated with non-compliance with the bidding process.

Manifest urgency was declared, according to Law 80 of 1993, and is “when the continuity of the service requires the supply of goods, or the provision of services, or the execution of works in the immediate future; “when situations arise related to states of emergency and, in general, when they are similar situations that make it impossible to attend selection procedures or public competitions.”

Therefore, after this announcement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is empowered to carry out a contract without the need to carry out a public tender while the selection process is carried out with which the company that will replace the work carried out by the previous contractor.

In 2022, 547,000 Colombian citizens left for other countries in search of better opportunities.