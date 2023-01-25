Source title: Appreciate cultural relics, listen to stories, make New Year pictures

Last night, under the guidance of the Shoubo staff, the young audience experienced the making of woodblock New Year pictures.Photo by reporter Li Qiyao “Enter the household in the spring of Maoshi, and the door is full of happiness in the year of the rabbit”. Yesterday (24th), the Capital Museum opened its night show, inviting audiences to come to the museum to listen to the traditional Rabbit story, admire rabbit-related cultural relics, make rabbit New Year pictures, and celebrate the Beijing-style Spring Festival. In the paper art space on the basement floor, Yan Jingjing, a staff member of the First Expo, described vividly: “In the cultural relics collected by the First Expo, there is a Ming Dynasty bronze mirror frame with flowers lying on the rabbit. Standing upright, with Ganoderma lucidum in its mouth, and gold-plated intervals throughout, it is a practical and beautiful artistic treasure. As we all know, the rabbit is a magical creature in the Moon Palace, and Ganoderma lucidum is a legendary fairy grass. The image of the rabbit holding Ganoderma lucidum has the meaning of auspiciousness and longevity.” More than ten groups of family audience listened with gusto. The audience Ms. Liu told her son softly: “Look, the bronze mirror and jade pendant with the pattern of jade rabbit smashing medicine, and the bunny made of amethyst. The rabbits in the eyes of the ancients are similar to our impressions. They are all cute and auspicious.” Then, under the guidance of the staff, the young audience picked up tools and made woodblock New Year pictures. A child said: “It’s very interesting to do handicrafts in the museum. I want to take it home and give it to my grandparents. I wish them auspicious, healthy and safe Year of the Rabbit.” See also Pay tribute to the classics and express the patriotic feelings of love for the party According to Song Shanshan, Director of Educational Activities of the Propaganda and Education Department of Shoubo, the museum will be open daily until 20:00 during the Spring Festival holiday, and wonderful activities such as “Welcome to the Year of the Rabbit – Making Traditional Velvet Flowers” will be held one after another.

