Appreciate the beauty of the country and go to the cultural feast

——A glimpse of the Heze exhibition area of ​​the 3rd China International Cultural Tourism Expo and the 1st Chinese Traditional Crafts Conference

Haoqiang, the representative inheritor of “Huangni Ancient Pottery”, introduces products to tourists

Tang Yonghuai, the inheritor of Caozhou root carving, is arranging the exhibits

A corner of Shandong Handmade (Jinan) Exhibition and Experience Center, Heze Store, Creative Arts

The staff makes peony porcelain on the spot

The staff is introducing Hanfu products

The blooming peonies are eye-catching, and tourists take out their mobile phones to take pictures

Juye Fine Brushwork Exhibition Hall

“Blue-faced beast Yang Zhi” stands proudly at the entrance of Yuncheng exhibition hall

Heze Pavilion

A dazzling array of exhibits

The graceful and luxurious peony blooms with a different kind of youth, the colorful Lu brocade exudes the atmosphere of the times, and the emerald green and milky white embellished Hanfu blooms with cultural charm…

In the past few days, the splendid 3rd China International Cultural Tourism Expo and the 1st Chinese Traditional Craft Conference have become the focus of everyone’s attention. There are two exhibition areas, Shandong International Convention and Exhibition Center and Shandong Handmade (Jinan) Exhibition and Experience Center. Among them, Heze City opened Heze Hall in Shandong International Convention and Exhibition Center Shandong Handmade Comprehensive Exhibition Area and Selected 100 Boutique Exhibition Area, and opened Yuncheng County Exhibition Hall in Shandong Handmade Rural Revitalization Exhibition Area “Cultural Tourism +” exhibition area, Shandong Handmade (Jinan) exhibition experience The center opened a creative Heze store, etc.

Smelling the fragrance of flowers, listening to ancient songs, tasting stamen tea, and admiring exquisite works of art, the audience experienced the unique charm of Heze culture while enjoying the visual, auditory and olfactory feast.

The Heze Pavilion covers an area of ​​390 square meters. The overall shape is based on the theme of “Peony Flower”. The wood carvings, ceramics, Hanfu and other products on display in the pavilion are mostly the integration of traditional craftsmanship and peony elements, presenting the beauty of “handmade in Shandong”.

“Such a beautiful peony flower, is it true?” “Can peony flower bloom in all seasons?” Heze Pavilion was opened in Shandong International Convention and Exhibition Center Shandong Handmade Comprehensive Exhibition Area and Selected 100 Boutique Exhibition Area. 50 pots of beautifully blooming peonies are attractive The attention made tourists interested, and they took out their mobile phones to take pictures.

Many tourists stopped and watched in front of the huge giant wild gongbi painting “Changhong in a Prosperous Age” at the core of the museum. It is understood that the size of the painting is 200cm*540cm. It was created by Juye Painting and Calligraphy Academy, which lasted 52 days, and takes the Yellow River Culture + Peony Culture + Red Culture as the creative elements.

“In the works, the Yellow River embodies the invincible, invincible, tenacious and strong character of the Chinese nation. The peony symbolizes the prosperity of the motherland and the happiness of the people. The water of the Yanhe River reflects the original mission of the Chinese Communists, and the Baota Mountain symbolizes the revolutionary spirit.” Juye Painting and Calligraphy Academy Chang Cheng Junwei said, “This work was also shown on the big screen of Times Square in New York in the United States in early August and aired for four days.”

As the only county exhibition hall in Heze City, the Yuncheng exhibition hall also has outstanding highlights.

It is understood that with the theme of “Xinyi Yuncheng City of Good Luck”, the exhibition hall fully taps the advantages of intangible cultural heritage items and traditional handicrafts, and focuses on displaying hand-made special products. At the same time, relying on excellent cultural resources such as history, Water Margin, red, intangible cultural heritage, and the Yellow River, it will comprehensively display the achievements of the integrated development of culture and tourism.

The “green-faced beast Yang Zhi” with a big knife and a hat on his head stands proudly at the entrance of the exhibition hall. He has been mistaken for a wax figure by tourists several times.

“In our exhibition hall, the most distinctive feature is the Water Margin culture. We have made Water Margin 108 Heroes into a series of cultural and creative products, from paper-cuts, paintings, screens to alcoholic beverages, which are dazzling and beautiful.” Zhang Mengxi, Executive Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of Yuncheng County Party Committee Say.

In the Yuncheng exhibition hall, you can not only see the exhibits, but also many wonderful activities.

The live demonstration of the Guzheng production process, the cosplay performance of the Water Margin characters, the interesting mutual answer, the martial arts teaching… The latest achievements of the integrated development of culture and tourism are displayed in a deep and multi-dimensional manner, showing the charm of “handmade in Shandong”.

