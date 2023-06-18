Home » Apprehended for theft in Villavieja
Apprehended for theft in Villavieja

The subject had in his possession several electrical elements that he had stolen from a house in the sector.

The opportune call of citizens of the Gaitán neighborhood to the quadrant patrol, allowed the capture of a man, stealing several electrical extensions and tools from a house where a restaurant operates, this subject had already been captured for the same crime in several municipalities of Huila .

This individual was presented before the competent authorities, as allegedly responsible for the crime of aggravated robbery.

The Huila Police Department highlights the collaboration of citizens to capture people like these, dedicated to affecting coexistence and security in the municipalities and invites others to do so in a timely manner, primarily in this holiday season, where the actions of the police are increasing. criminals.

