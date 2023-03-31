9
135 apprenticeships from the fields of trade, tourism, trade, health, office and industry were presented at the apprenticeship fair this year. The Conversio Group has particularly stood out in this regard. With now 30 companies and 400 employees, it offers a wide range of services in a wide range of activities, ranging from energy and mobility to orthopedic technology.
See also World Cup Jump: Su Yiming won the championship with 155.25 points, creating a new history in China_Contestants_Finals_Skiing