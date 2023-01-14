The Government of Cesar continues to bet on dignifying, equally, the quality of life of the inhabitants of rural and urban areas of the 25 municipalities of the department, for this reason it contributes resources to finance projects in two corregimientos, a village and the head of the El Paso Township.

This is how initiatives for $9.400 million will be executed in co-financing with the Mayor’s Office, for the paving of streets and roads in the towns of Cuatro Vientos and La Loma, and the municipal seat; the same as an aqueduct for the El Manantial village; and the cemetery park for the urban area of ​​the municipality.

1,845 meters will be built in rigid concrete, with road widths ranging between six and five meters, with lanes in both directions, with the construction of concrete curbs to conduct runoff water and the construction of perimeter pavements in slab, the same that complementary urban planning works to improve the pedestrian traffic of the area.

“It is important to mention that the construction of missing homes and the replacement of 117 linear meters of 8-inch pipes, which are made of stoneware and under technical conditions, must be replaced,” specified the Cesar Infrastructure Secretary, Esther. Mendoza.

To make this project a reality, $5,500 million will be invested, of which $2,750 will be provided by the Government of Cesar, benefiting 8,464 inhabitants and the levels of mobility in vehicular traffic will be improved.

Meanwhile, the aqueduct will be built in the village of El Manantial, with an investment of $1,500 million, of which the Government of Cesar will contribute $750 million, fulfilling the goal of bringing water to 1,680 inhabitants of this rural population.

“The El Manantial village currently does not have a water distribution system that covers the needs of the community established in the town, jurisdiction of the municipal seat; In the same way, the quality of life of the inhabitants is affected, since the number of consultations for digestive diseases is rising, due to the consumption of water that is not suitable for human consumption, in addition to the fact that the cost of life of this population because they have to include in their family basket the purchase of drinkable water in the bag or in other cases they buy water pimpinas brought from Valledupar, which becomes a health problem,” said the government official. of Caesar.

The third project with co-financing from the Government of Cesar for El Paso is the construction of the cemetery park, in the municipal seat, which will have an investment of $2,400 million, of which $1,200 will be contributed by the Government of Cesar.

“This is a work that impacts the inhabitants of the municipal seat, a work in coordination with the Government of Cesar, which has made a great contribution, which is significant and will improve conditions for when the inhabitants of the municipality must take their loved ones loved ones to their last resting place,” said El Paso Mayor Andry Aragón.

What is currently evident, and will improve after this joint investment, is that the access route to the cemetery is deteriorated, to the point that it registers cracks and detachment of materials. In the same way, there is a culvert box in poor condition, generating risk for the population that comes to visit loved ones buried there. Another aspect is that the green areas in front of the cemetery are in a terrible state and the general infrastructure has deteriorated over time.

“We are very happy in the government that does better to consolidate this project, because we are clear that this work will impact the quality of life of the inhabitants of El Paso, guaranteeing security and tranquility to those who visit their deceased loved ones and also generating new spaces for the practice of physical activities, in the external environment of the place”, indicated Violeta Ortiz, head of the Departmental Planning Office.

