Approval of national holiday for Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

With 62 votes in favor, the Legislative Assembly endorsed the special provisions for public, municipal, autonomous and private employees; and public and private educational centers of the San Salvador Metropolitan Area (AMSS), for holding the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Among the provisions approved are:

On June 23, AMMS public employees will leave at 2:00 p.m. On July 6, at AMSS, public employees will work from home and universities will give virtual classes. On July 7, a public and private national holiday will be decreed. These last two days due to the closure of some streets due to the development of the games. Employees of the Ministry of Health, ISSS, Armed Forces, PNC, Migration, Ministry of Finance and the Institute of Legal Medicine are excepted from the above provision, due to because they provide essential services to the population.

The objective of these provisions is to decongest traffic and not create major problems for Salvadorans in the framework of the sports festival of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

