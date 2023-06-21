Approval of surcharge on electricity consumers

Last updated جون 21, 2023

Islamabad: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Federal Cabinet has approved the imposition of a surcharge of one rupee 52 paisa per unit on the electricity consumers of Karachi. Approving surcharge.

In the declaration of the Economic Coordination Committee, it was said that electricity consumers of Karachi will be charged a surcharge of Rs. 52 paise per unit in 12 months. Food Security has been directed to submit recommendations.

The revised Circular Debt Management Plan was also considered in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee, the committee authorized the utilization of Rs. Approved.

In the meeting, government institutions have been approved to import pharmaceutical raw materials and various ministries and departments have also approved giving supplementary grants.

