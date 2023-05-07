Approval of the Development Plan left lessons for the Government

The approval of the National Development Plan 2022 – 2026 left several lessons for the Government that can be used to try to resolve the difficult political moment that is being experienced after the coalition broke up, and that, therefore, loses the majority in Congress. One is that despite the fact that the scenario does not look good for the major reforms, this does not necessarily imply that they have no future if the Casa de Nariño manages to establish consensus by making the texts it filed more flexible.

The Executive experienced a truly embarrassing situation when its coalition broke up a few days after the second debate in plenary, after it flowed in the first debate in the economic commissions, when the government bloc still had the Conservative parties, Liberal and the U.

On October 27, President Petro terminated the coalition with these communities because they voted against the presentation report for the first debate on the health reform.

In any case, the Government was notified that this could happen because since the articles of the project were known, last February, the conservatives, liberals and the U did not spare themselves, despite being part of the coalition, from making big They objected to the reform and presented proposals, since they agreed that the suppression of the EPS, the nationalization, the creation of regional funds and the concentration of the direct transfer to pay hospitals in the ADRES would seriously affect the system.

The Conservative Party and La U presented 133 proposals to be included in the paper for the first debate on the reform; the liberals raised theirs. However, the Government agreed to accommodate only one part in the text.

So the second debate on the National Development Plan was the first fight in Congress with a coalition diminished by the breakup of the coalition, in which the Historic Pact, the Green Alliance and some reduced forces remained, which in no case add up to majorities. that the Government requires to approve the reforms that it has already filed: health, pension and labor.

And the effects of the affectation to the coalition were felt by the Government and felt in the Development Plan, since they sank several key articles, while others were strongly modified.

This would not have happened with the conservatives in the coalition, since the 15 votes in the Senate and 27 in the Chamber.

Among the provisions that were denied in the Development Plan is the article that ordered the entities to implement the recommendations of the Truth Commission; the property tax surcharge to finance the deficit of mass transportation systems; and the one that prohibited the exclusivity clauses in the contracting of advertising on open television. The two Chambers also agreed to sink several of the powers requested from President Petro.

Reforms behind the scenes

The Government did not come up with the idea of ​​seeking to include in the Development Plan provisions that are in other reforms, but as in the case of the direct transfer from the Addresses to hospitals, removing that function from the EPS, we will see why it is not clear that the health project is approved.

This direct line of business was approved, but against the will of the Casa de Nariño it was included that the EPS that comply with “financial performance and adequate equity” can continue as financial intermediaries between the Adres and hospitals and clinics.

Senator Paloma Valencia, from the Democratic Center Party, considered that with this the Executive was seeking to carry out a disguised health reform.

The same thing happened with the article that sought to authorize an express mechanism for the Government to purchase land. It was approved, but the expedited process that was sought was denied.

Likewise, this matter is contemplated in the agrarian reform project. However, the Government wanted to move forward via the Development Plan, but it did not turn out as it thought.

Therefore, the Government is left with the experience that, without a strong coalition, it is unlikely that it will be able to carry out provisions by including them in different projects.

Debate quality grew

It was striking that at least 70% of the National Development Plan was approved without major inconvenience, despite the fact that the Government did not have majorities in the Senate of the Republic and the House of Representatives.

Even some articles that generated great controversy were endorsed by Congress, albeit with modifications. Here you can refer to the article that empowers State entities to contract with community action boards, peasant associations, as well as indigenous and Afro-Colombian organizations to carry out development works.

With this, the Government seeks to encourage the popular economy and that the communities themselves are protagonists in solutions that improve their quality of life, such as the construction of tertiary roads.

Although, the opposition and independent benches in Congress have pointed out that this type of direct contracting without effective controls can open the door to corruption.

In the end, this article was approved because the idea of ​​promoting popular economies in the regions and the possibility that opens up to advance in the construction of tertiary roads prevailed.

This would show that, regardless of the fact that forces such as conservatism are not already in the coalition, they are willing to vote for government initiatives that could be beneficial for the country. This could give an opportunity, for example, to the health reform, to make the changes that various parties propose.

In the same way, it happened with several articles of the Development Plan that were modified or eliminated, which it is probable that it would not have happened if the liberal conservatives and the U voted as part of the coalition.

In this way, the quality of the debate and of the decisions that are made in the Legislature would be raised, since some parties would be attending to vote more for their ideology and the solutions that they consider the country requires, above the straitjacket in which they are can convert a coalition.

boxes

dialogues

As was said, the Conservative Party announced that it will be independent, while La U in a meeting a few days ago was unable to make a decision.

For their part, the Liberals are waiting for former President César Gaviria, head of the Party, to call a bench meeting to determine the path they will take after breaking up the coalition.

While the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, is in dialogue with parliamentarians from different parties seeking support for government projects. In this plan, he was seen to be very active during the discussion of the Development Plan in the plenary sessions.