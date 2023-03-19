Home News Approval of Vaesken’s management’s 2022 budget went unnoticed
Approval of Vaesken’s management’s 2022 budget went unnoticed

Roberto González’s management last year was approved by a large majority in the Departmental Board.

*19 of 21 councilors supported the decision made in plenary.

Of 21 departmental councilors, 19 approved last Tuesday, the 2022 budget execution of the administration of the governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken. Only two legislators, Carlos Mora and Sandra Miranda, did not support the decision made by their other colleagues.

Practically without any objection, only with a timid questioning from the councilor Sandra Miranda, the management of the governor of the tenth department, corresponding to the 2022 period, was approved by 19 departmental legislators. Some councilors who accompanied the resolution of the majority, presented solid arguments in favor approval and said that there was no clear reason for rejecting the budget. Nor did any mayor come out to refute the different presentations, during the deliberation.

Vaesken’s management, despite some questions, is one of the few departmental administrations in the country that does not have a single criminal complaint about alleged irregularities. On the other hand, in recent times several governors have been investigated by the courts and other sections of the position, such as the case of the Central department, Hugo Javier, to name one.

Vaesken has always maintained, since he took departmental power, that his commitment as a public servant, after 5 years of administration, is to leave where he entered, through the main door of the Governor’s Office. He himself always called for a larger budget for the region, but with the current state model that we have, that becomes impossible and that the only solution will be a real decentralization for the country, and even though he no longer is in office, he will still insist on greater budget equity for the interior of the Republic.

