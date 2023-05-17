Home » Approve extension of the Exception Regime
Approve extension of the Exception Regime

On this day, the deputies of the Legislative Assembly approved the fourteenth extension of the Exception Regime, in order to continue the frontal combat against terrorist groups and guarantee the safety of Salvadorans.

“The majority of citizens are happy with the great transformations that El Salvador is undergoing. While we are here, we will continue to guarantee the measures that are being taken so that justice reaches those most in need,” said the deputy president, Ernesto Castro.

Through the Exceptions Regime, more than 68,000 gang members have been captured, contributing to the new security climate experienced by El Salvador and positioning it as a benchmark in the fight against organized crime.

