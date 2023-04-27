Approve project that formalizes Councils of Informal Vendors

This Wednesday, April 26, the Bogota Council approved the institutionalization of the Tips from Informal Sellersguaranteeing their representation and participation in the construction of strategies that will be reflected in district public policies.

During this second debate, the councilors who spoke for the Draft Agreement, Julián Rodríguez Sastoque, Diana Diago and Fabián Puentes, highlighted the importance of each of the articles.

These are some of the main points contained in the approved text:

The Local and District Councils guarantee their existence and permanence through the administrations.

A majority of women in local councils is guaranteed.

Depending on the number of informal vendors registered in each locality, the councils will have 7 or 9 members.

A special focus on security was included with inter-institutional sessions to attend to everything related to this topic.

Attention to gender-based violence and actions to implement the cultural transformation of masculinities are included.

The basis for voting in the director elections will be the HEMI and will be in person.

Inclusion of the new provisions of the council on the subject of popular economy – Agreement 890 of 2023.

Inter-institutional support is guaranteed for the Local and District Councils in training and participation.

There will be participation of associations in assemblies, accountability and collective action agreements.

Agreements and Pacts are established as the basis for the regulation of public space.

“Today we have brought decree 092 to the City Agreement, today there is a larger space for women, to fight against gender violence in the public space, no one can mistreat a woman. This is a robust Agreement, a space for participation that will allow informal vendors to continue fighting with dignity to be able to exercise their right to work, articulate to the different projects and be leading actors in their entrepreneurship and their social work,” he said. Alejandro Rivera Camero, director of the Institute for the Social Economy – IPES-.

During the plenary session, Alfredo Bateman, Secretary of Economic Development and Felipe Jiménez, Secretary of Government of Bogotá, local and district councilors who came representing the informal vendors of 19 locations in the capital, were present.

For her part, Yolanda Escobar, an informal vendor and local councilor from the town of Usaquén, said, “I am very happy, because they are going to give more participation to women, because we are going to be more visible and we are going to empower ourselves as women informal vendors. , many heads of household. I am totally grateful to the entities and the councilors for their great support”.

Agreement 208 of 2023 will now go to the office of the mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, to be sanctioned.