Approved by the Chamber, expansion of the collection of the University of Cauca stamp 180 years – news

This initiative, which increases the quota by $260,000 million, passes in the next legislature to the Senate of the Republic, where it will have two debates.

Regarding the project and its process to modify Law 1117 of 2007 that created the University of Cauca 180 years stamp, the newspaper La Campana consulted the representative Jorge Hernán Bastidas, one of the authors, and the rector of Unicauca, Deibar René Hurtado Herrera, who referred to the benefits that the increase in collection will have to advance and improve infrastructure works, develop research, acquire equipment, technology, equipment, among other needs of this high-quality institution that, precisely, has just been located in the position 5 among ‘las Universities in Colombia, world leaders, according to the QS World University Global Ranking.

It is necessary to remember that through Organic Law 1177 of 2007, the Colombian Congress authorized the issuance of the 180-year University of Cauca Stamp, for up to forty thousand million pesos ($40,000,000,000) and authorized the Assembly of the Department of Cauca to order said issuance. The total amount collected was established at constant 2006 prices. In these 16 years, thirty-two billion pesos ($32,000,000,000) have been raised in favor of Unicauca, according to the rector Hurtado Herrera.

To increase this collection through the stamp, the directives of the University of Cauca prepared a document at the end of 2022 requesting the Congress of the Republic to modify Law 1117 to achieve said increase, an initiative that was welcomed by the parliamentary bench from the department of Cauca, who after meetings with university directors, presented it for processing through the secretariat of the Third Committee of the House of Representatives, as explained to the newspaper La Campana, representative Jorge Hernán Bastidas Rosero. “We (parliamentarians) signed the record as authors or co-authors of the bill,” he said.

As an ordinary Law, it has four debates: two in the Chamber, the first in the Third Economic Commission and then in plenary of that legislative cell, which were successfully completed. In the legislature that begins on July 20, it goes to the Senate, where it will have two other debates, first, in the Economic Commission and then in the plenary, which will conclude its legislative process.

“The collection of the stamp will go from a quota of forty thousand million pesos

($40,000,000,000) to three hundred billion ($ 300.000.000.000), We hope that this initiative, which is now going to the Senate of the Republic, will be approved, Bastidas Rosero emphasized.

Deibar René Hurtado Herrera, rector of the University of Cauca.

Achieving this new amount will depend on the level of collection generated by the stamp, according to the rate and the taxable base thereof, which corresponds to public procurement at the national, departmental and municipal levels, except for contracts for the provision of services, signed with natural persons, whose value does not exceed 160 tax value units (UVT), which is equivalent to $6,700,000.

This is already defined in Law 1177 of 2007, but now the Senate must authorize the increase in the quota. Once the modification of the existing Law is approved in the plenary session of the Upper House, the Assembly of the Department will be responsible for making the regulation, characteristics, rates and other matters related to the obligatory use of the stamp in departmental activities and operations, municipal, as well as in all the acts and operations of the decentralized institutes and entities of the national order that work in Cauca, affirmed the representative for the Historical Pact.

He explained that the level of collection of the stamp, as it is, the annual average is two thousand five hundred million pesos ($2,500 million). The collection quota will be increased by two hundred and sixty thousand million pesos, in fact, it is one of the national universities that has the highest collection quota recognized through a stamp. The Treasury of the Department is in charge of receiving the money, which it transfers bimonthly to the University of Cauca.

The parliamentarian added that this project is very important for an institution that, like the University of Cauca, is the training center for the youth of southwestern Colombia, as well as being one of the most emblematic in the history of universities in the country. , whose foundation dates from 1829.

The expansion of the collection through the stamp will continue to allow the Alma mater improve, build, expand and maintain its physical infrastructure, as well as acquire endowment and equipment for its different programs and administrative area, he emphasized.

Chancellor of Unicauca

LC Why did you come up with the initiative to request an increase in the collection of the Universidad del Cauca 180 years stamp?

Deibar René Hurtado Herrera (HRD) Since the collection of the 180-year-old stamp, which was created in 2007 for $40,000,000,000, has already reached a significant percentage, at the moment $32,000,000,000 has been collected, at the University we saw the need to increase the amount, due to Because these resources have been very important for investment in physical infrastructure and its maintenance, construction of sports venues, assembly of laboratories and libraries, acquisition of musical instruments and materials for the Faculty of Arts, equipment and supplies, purchase of elements and materials for to microelectronics, information technology, robotics and biotechnology, communication and information systems, and in general, all those goods that are required for the proper functioning of the institution, as is the object of Law 1117 of the stamp. We filed this bill on December 13, 2022 and it has already passed through the Chamber, with a presentation by the representative Julian Peinado Ramírez and co-authorships of parliamentarians Cesar Cristian Gomez Castro, Ermes Evelio Pete Vivas y Jorge Hernan Bastidas Roseroand now that it passes to the Senate, it has the support of Senator Paulino Riascos.

La Campana (L: C) What was the approach to request the extension of the collection of the stamp?

D.R.H.H. To justify the expansion of the collection quota, we made a portfolio of works that the University requires, among which are the modernization of laboratories and technological updating, these are resources that will leverage many of the works that the university needs; There are some resources left that, for the bicentennial, allow us to put the University in tune with its 200 years of foundation, as the accredited and high-quality University that is, with great prominence in the history of the country, a trainer of human talent, not only of southwest of the country, but of Colombia, recognized nationally for its academic and investigative level.

The resources allow us to carry out scientific research to continue strengthening the projects and transferring knowledge to regional development. Likewise, support the business sector, both in Popayán and the rest of Cauca. The projects are not only technological development, but also social innovation, so for us the research activity is very important, articulated with the processes that we carry out at the postgraduate level, that is, through research we also train human talent for the region and for the country. We see research as a very important component for a high quality accredited university.

Jorge Hernán Bastidas Rosero, representative to the Chamber for Cauca.

LC How long could it take to collect the new resources that arrive at the University through the stamp?

D.R.H.H. What we are looking for with the increase in the quota of the stamp, once the Law is approved, is that through the Departmental Assembly the collection percentage is increased, currently it is 0.5%, and the proposal presents a charge of, at least 5%, which would increase the level of collection. Once the resources of the stamp are secured, it is possible to pledge them to advance the works, we cannot wait 80 years until the approved amount is collected. We have to look for the figure through which we can execute the resources, we would also think of an interbank credit. We are clear that, with these resources, once they are approved, we would have them in the year 2025, even if the Law is approved this year. Meanwhile, we are advancing the management with the Departmental Assembly of Cauca.

LC With these new resources, will regionalization in northern Cauca be strengthened?

D.R.H.H. The works that allow us to strengthen the presence of the University in the north of Cauca will be leveraged; We have 16 hectares to develop in Santander de Quilichao, of which only three have been built. Actually, it is a resource that will allow the University to have a greater regional presence, which must be important in terms of the quality that the University offers: laboratories, infrastructure, etc.

LC And, in the south of Cauca?

D.R.H.H. We need to leverage any expansion of coverage with resources. We have met several times with inhabitants of the Massif, we are carrying out some initiatives through the regionalization center with the Colombian Pacific. There is a project underway with the national government on the trafficking of young people to higher education in the municipalities of the Colombian Pacific. The presence of Unicauca in the north of the department has materialized and, the purpose is, that in tune with the effort that the National Government wants to advance, with a greater regional presence, we can join with resources.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

