Approved draft legislative act that recognizes peasants as subjects of rights – news

“Las Drogas La Rebaja must be a public institution. The domain is now extinguished, it belongs to the State, but at the service of the most needy population in the country, and it covers the entire country. So this effort is the beginning of the health reform,” said President Gustavo Petro this Saturday, who emphasized on the matter: “Drugs La Rebaja must go to the Ministry of Health.”

The Head of State called on officials to “leave fear” and advance in that purpose to lower the cost of medicines.

Regarding the Petro worker cooperative, he pointed out that it is not a matter of kicking them out – three major programs must be implemented: one, each point of Drugs La Rebaja can now be part of the primary care centers that we propose in the reform bill . Two, since the specialty of this company is the sale and delivery of medicines, look for the Minister of Health (Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo) that are the cheapest. You have to make agreements, even international ones, to be able to sell or deliver much cheaper medicines than there are today, ”he asserted.

Regarding the third program, the President stated that it is necessary to articulate the production of vaccines for human beings with the company Vecol.

The President reiterated that the production of vaccines should be promoted and articulated with the company Vecol; since the National Institute of Health makes vaccines for humans and Vecol for animals. They closed the production of vaccines for humans and stopped the production of vaccines for animals. Now it is about doing both things, but starting a production of vaccines in Colombia made by the State, through Vecol, and hopefully using these companies that are in Drogas La Rebaja.

Source: Presidency of the Republic

