Approved new vaccine and fifth dose for Covid-19 in Cali

In short, COVID has not gone away and will not go away from Colombia; Beyond that the number of people who die or are complicated by the disease has decreased.

However, it is enough to review the figures from the Ministry of Health in Colombia to realize that the virus continues to circulate among us.

At this time of year, the numbers for infections tend to increase due to the peak of respiratory diseases that more frequently affect children, the elderly and the vulnerable population.

A situation that should not be underestimated, therefore, the National Institute of Health (INS) warned that the new EG.5 sublineage (14.3% in circulation) began to circulate in the country since June.

The technicians also stated that the appearance of this new variant has not implied a significant increase in cases to date.

What is the situation in Cali?

This new strain of the omicron variant of Covid-19 that has been circulating in our country since June 4 also worries Cali and Valle del Cauca.

This has to do with the fact that this new outbreak causes respiratory difficulties and those who suffer from it could enter Intensive Care Units.

“We confirm that there is a new variant; that Covid19 is still among us and that it is very important to get vaccinated. A new vaccine has already been approved for our 6-month-old children, and we have approved the fifth dose for children, the elderly, and health workers. It is very important to get vaccinated, because what they are telling us from the Institute is to remember that COVID is still among us ”, argued María Cristina Lesmes, Departmental Secretary of Health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that despite the fact that a great genetic diversity of omicron sublineages/subvariants is being observed, the clinical results are similar, but with differences in the potential for immunological escape.

Since February 17, the circulation of EG.5 has been reported in Indonesia (34.0%), South Korea (21.0%), the United States (21.0%), Australia (19.0%) and China (2.0%). In South America, circulation of this variant is registered in countries such as Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Trinidad and Tobago.

What is the EG.5?

EG may sound like a new strain of the coronavirus, but it’s not. It is a derivative of the XBB recombinant variant of the omicron family and represents another incremental adjustment of the virus rather than a huge evolutionary leap like the original omicron strain.

Compared to its parent XBB.1,9.2, it has an additional mutation at its peak, at position 465, that has appeared before in other coronavirus variants.

Scientists aren’t sure exactly what new tricks the virus allows the virus to do, but variant researchers are paying attention because many of XBB’s new descendants have adopted it.

The 465 mutation is present in about 35% of reported coronavirus sequences worldwide, including another one whose prevalence is increasing in the Northeast, FL.1,5,1, suggesting that it conveys some kind of evolutionary advantage. about previous versions.

EG.5 now also has its own branch, EG.5.1, which adds a second mutation to the spike. That one is also spreading rapidly.

recommendations

1. Beyond the fact that it is not a predominant variant and it has not generated an increase in cases of contagion either, specialists insist on the importance of continuing with vaccination.

2. The Ministry of Health highlights that the average monthly doses applied this year is 149,878, with a downward trend, so the experts reaffirm the need to complete vaccination schemes and continue applying booster doses in prioritized population. Above all, during the waves of respiratory diseases that extend throughout the year.

It should be noted that several service points are enabled throughout the country and in all cities so that people complete their schemes and protect themselves from this and other respiratory diseases.

