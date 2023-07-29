Approved the 2023 Zone Plan, the district social-health planning resulting from a participatory process wanted by the municipal administration

SOCIAL POLICIES – The Third Sector Entities took part in the proceedings. Ass. Coletti: “Plan widely shared with Third Sector Entities. With this synergy we are even more responsive”

Initiatives aimed at the well-being of those affected by dementia diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, support for the visually impaired in daily activities, support for the treatment of cancer patients, collaboration with social services to respond in the round to the various types of social, educational and housing problems . But also attention to the fight against the isolation of the elderly, the marginalization of the frail and the strengthening of paths aimed at the full social inclusion of people with disabilities. There are also numerous projects concerning the new generations focused on actions linked to workshops on various topics for the promotion of well-being in adolescence, and in the field of equal opportunities, interventions aimed at strengthening the local network for the protection and safety of women and child victims will continue of violence.

These are the key points on which the 2023 Zone Plan of the Centre-North social-health district is based – which involves the municipalities of Ferrara (lead partner), Masi Torello, Voghiera, the Union of Municipalities of Lands and Rivers (Copparo, Riva del Po, Tresignana), as well as the Ausl-Aospfe, Asp and Assp -, drawn up following a participatory process proposed by themunicipal councilor for social policies Cristina Coletti.

The path unfolded through 5 meetings, the first 3 of co-programming with the 40 associations, including the Ferrara Disabled Area Committee which represents 55 of them, which adhered to the public notice opened by the Municipality of Ferrara to the Third Sector Entities . These were followed by meetings with the Third Sector Forum, the Voluntary Service Center and lastly with the trade union organisations.

In each meeting, the proposals received in the areas of Social Policies, Youth and Equal Opportunities were examined. The document approved this morning in the District Committee chaired by the councilor Cristina Coletti, is therefore the final result of the co-programming and represents the main tool for planning the interventions to be implemented every year in the social and health fields.

“We wanted to introduce – explains councilor Coletti – a methodology that would allow us to feed the synergy that has been established with the very rich world of associations in our area, which has become ever closer since we took office. Thanks to this collaboration the Zone Plan is a renewed tool and decidedly more congruous with respect to real needs.What we are presenting today is the result of a broad context analysis, which takes into significant account the skills expressed by the associations which, by participating in the co-programming, they made important contributions in the final report.Joint planning is a decisive step in responding to people’s expectations and I thank the Third Sector Entities, fundamental for their willingness to work together which translates into proposals which the Administration treasures. A step, also, which allows us to return the most effective responses to fragility and disparities in relation to the needs most felt by the resident population”.

The last meeting, held in the City Council hall, was an opportunity for councilor Coletti to reaffirm that “the participatory paths offer concrete opportunities, there is satisfaction for the large response received in the face of this novelty”.

As Coletti concludes, “the goal is to team up and keep the social fabric of our city united in all its components. We all want to create a welfare of services and communities that is fully responsive to the problems, also in line with the strategic challenges of mayor’s mandate. The administrative procedure for the Zone Plan continues with the sending of the document to the Region expected by 31 July, and then with the adoption of a resolution by the Council.

In the picture: the city councilor Cristina Coletti on the occasion of one of the three co-programming meetings.

