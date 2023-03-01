Home News Approximately 2,000 passengers have been affected in Santa Marta by Viva Air
Approximately 2,000 passengers have been affected in Santa Marta by Viva Air

The mayoress of Santa Marta A stack Johnson ruled this Wednesday on the actions managed by the District to address the situation in the Airport International simon Bolívar due to the crisis of Viva Air.

The president announced that approximately 2,000 people have been affected due to the suspension of Viva flights. In the same way, he announced the steps that are being taken to support users who have problems at the airport.

“The national government is going to have several meetings today and we await answers. It is a very serious problem that is affecting Santa Marta as a tourist city. What we are doing is starting to manage immediate solutions”, said the mayoress.

Johnson added: “We are arranging buses so that people who have already been solved by other air terminals such as Barranquilla y Cartagena can move forward to take those flights. We are managing with Acodrés, with Cotelco, different solutions of feeding y lodging. Cotelco is helping to obtain preferential rates so that they do not leave the Hotels”, he pointed out.

At the Santa Marta airport, dozens of travelers spent the night on the floor waiting for a solution from the airline.

