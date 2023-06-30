Home » Apricot lemonade recipe from cook Olga Nosul
Apricot lemonade recipe from cook Olga Nosul

by admin
Apricot lemonade recipe from cook Olga Nosul

Lemonade is a salvation in the summer heat. It is traditionally prepared with lemon and mint. But why not try other flavors? For example, cherry, raspberry, apricot, peach?

She shared the drink recipe cook Olga Nosulwhich previously offered a recipe for strawberry jam in a hurry.

Apricot lemonade is tasty and fragrant, – says Olga Nosul. — For its preparation, it is important to choose very ripe apricots. The recipe is designed for several people.

Homemade apricot lemonade

Ripe apricots – 0.5 kg A glass of sugar Freshly squeezed juice of two lemons Cold sparkling water Mint (for decoration)

Remove pits from ripe apricots, add sugar and grind the fruit in a blender. Fill a glass with this mass to a quarter, add a little freshly squeezed lemon juice and mix. Pour cold sparkling water. Mix again. Decorate the drink with fresh mint leaves.

And enjoy!

Let’s recall the recipe for the dessert “Consolation on a rainy day”.

Photo from Olga Smetanska’s album

83

