The April 2023 edition of World News, a biannual video collection of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints news, is now available. April 2023 World News features stories from Kenya showing how donation US$32 million to the World Food Program is blessing refugees and decreasing malnutrition for mothers and children. The program also contains reports on humanitarian projects the Church is participating in with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Memphis, Tenn., and San Francisco, Inc. California.

Viewers will also see some of the worldwide ministry of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and general officials from the past six months. Some of the things shown include: The First Presidency welcoming the spiritual leader of Muslims in the Caucasus to Temple Square, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland visits Ukrainian refugees in Germany, and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Young Women general president Bonnie H. Cordon visiting Africa.

This new edition of News of the World also showcases the many groundbreaking ceremonies and dedications of homes of the Lord Jesus Christ around the world, including the first in Puerto Rico.

In addition to the English version above, you can watch World News in Spanish and Portuguese below. Additional subtitled editions will soon be available in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Japanese, Italian, Russian and German.

