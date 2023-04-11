Home News April 2023 general conference news and announcements
News

April 2023 general conference news and announcements

April 2023 general conference news and announcements

The general conferences de The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are held every six months. The five sessions of conference in April (April 1–2) were broadcast live from Temple Square in Salt Lake City in 70 languages ​​(watch sessions now). Below you will find a summary of the news and announcements from the Conference.

During the Sunday afternoon session on April 2, the President of the Church, Russell M. Nelsonannounced the construction of new temples in the following cities:

On Palm Sunday, President Nelson invited all to come unto Christ and choose to become peacemakers. “True disciples of Jesus Christ are peacemakers,” he said. Read more.

During the Saturday afternoon session, April 1, the following brethren were sustained as General Authority Seventies: Ahmad S. Corbitt, Robert M. Daines, J. Kimo Esplin, Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, Alan T. Phillips.

Three General Authority Seventies to Receive Emeritus Status Beginning August 1: Benjamin De Hoyos, John A. Uceda, Kazuhiko Yamashita

These sisters have been called to serve in the Young Women general presidency: Emily Belle Freeman, president, Tamara W. Runia, first counselor, and Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor

Joining President Steven J. Lund in the Young Men general presidency are Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, First Counselor, and Brother Michael T. Nelson, Second Counselor.

The First Presidency has issued the following statistical report regarding membership growth and the situation of the Church as of December 31, 2022.

Area Seventies called or released

At the leadership session of general conference on March 30, 61 new Area Seventies from 28 countries were announced and presented for sustaining votes. An additional 50 Area Seventies will be released on August 1, 2023.

Third Quorum (Central Africa, South Africa and West Africa Areas)
Chiamati: Johnny O. Baddoo, Victor O. Bassey, Ndalamba Ilunga, Thabo Lebethoa, Siyabonga Mkhize, Kenneth Pambu, Kofi G. Sosu and Chimaroke G. Udeichi.
Representatives: Richard K. Ahadjie, Duane D. Bell, Marcel Benedì, Glenn M. Holmes, Okechukwu I. Imo, Pungwe S. Kongolo

Fourth Quorum (Asia and Asia North Areas)
Chiamati: Bun Huoch Eng, Darwin W. Halvorson, Nithya Kumar Sunderraj
Released: William HK Davis

Quinto Quorum (Brasil Area)
Named: A. Kaulle Bezerra, Irineu E. Prado, Helton C. Vecchi
Rilasciati: Charles A. Genaro, Ricardo C. Leite, Lincoln P. Martins, Henry S. Simplicio

Sixth Quorum (Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico Areas)
Chiamati: Orlando A. Castaños, Tomás García, Carlos J. Lantigua, Esau Lara, Adrian Mendez, Javier F. Monestel, A Tommaso D. Palmieri, Hugo O. Panameno, Alejandro H. Treviño, Fernando Valdes
released: Hubermann Bien Aimé, Daniel Córdova, Kylar G. Dominguez, Edgar Flores, Silvio Flores, Roberto Gonzalez, Virgilio Gonzalez, José Hernández, Denis E. Pineda

Seventh Quorum (Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East/North Africa Regions)
Call yourself: Adrian Bettridge, Samuel MT Koivisto, Paul Picard, Martin Pilka, Michael Ribeiro, Robert Schwartz
Relationships: John N. Craig,Torben Engbjerg, Mark A. Gilmour, Oleksiy H. Hakalenko

Eighth Quorum (Pacific Areas and Philippines)
Chiamati: G. Kenneth Lee, Wayne E. Maurer, Jared V. Ormsby, Tomasito S. Zapanta
Rilasciati: Artemis C. Maligon, Carl R. Maurer, Thomas S. Merdegia Jr., Allistair B. Odgers

Ninth Quorum (South America Northwest and South America South Areas)
Chiamati: Isaiah Alcala, Carlos G. Stoneman, Fernando R. Garcia, Henry Herrera, Z. Rudy Palhua, Nephi M. Trujillo
Rilasciati: Víctor R. Calderón, Fernando P. Del Carpio, Sergio A. Gómez, Edgar A. Mantilla

Tenth Quorum (North America Central, North America Northeast, and North America Southeast Areas)
Chiamati: John D. Amos, C. Alan Gauldin, Stephen J. Larson, Robert Mendenhall, David J. Pickett, Christopher R. Price, James N. Robinson, Gregory A. Scott, Dominic R. Sénéchal, Brent B. Ward
Rilasciati: Michel J. Carter, Richard J. DeVries, Kenneth J. Firmage, Spencer R. Griffin, Matthew S. Harding, David J. Harris, Kevin J. Hathaway, Michael D. Jones,Victor P. Patrick

Eleventh Quorum (North America Southeast and North America West Areas)
Chiamati: Israel Marin, Kevin J. Parks, Thomas A. Thomas
Rilasciati: R. Jeffrey Parker, David L. Wright

Twelve Who (Utah Area)
Chiamati: Emerson B. Carnavale, Hutch U. Fale, Aaron T. Hall, Jed J Hancock, Lee G. McCann II, Thomas B. Morgan, Edward B. Rowe, Michael B. Strong
released: Richard Neitzel Holzapfel, Daniel S More II, Glen D Mella, Jeffrey H Singer, Michael L Staheli, Jeffrey K Wetzel, Michael S Wilstead

