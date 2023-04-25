Home » April 25, eve in Bari with an anti-fascist torchlight procession – Puglia
April 25, eve in Bari with an anti-fascist torchlight procession – Puglia

April 25, eve in Bari with an anti-fascist torchlight procession – Puglia

Anpi and CGIL are also in the square

(ANSA) – BARI, APRIL 24 – Anti-fascist torchlight vigil in Bari in the afternoon on the eve of the National Liberation Day.

The demonstration was organized by the Bari anti-fascist coordination. The CGIL Bari was also in the square. According to the organizers, more than a thousand torches illuminated the route, from the Swabian castle to Piazza Benedetto Petrone. “We need – explained the general secretary of the CGIL Bari, Gigia Bucci – to ignite democratic paths and participation against an obscurantist policy that tries to crush rights, to delegitimize and not recognize the democratic value of the Constitution and of the partisan Resistance “.

The goal is “to go through the history of anti-fascist Bari”, explained Pasquale Martino, provincial president of Anpi. “It is a training, pedagogical, memory path – he added -. We want to reiterate that these are the facts, these are the struggles, this is the culture from which we come”. Among the placards displayed by the participants, one with the inscription ‘No space for the fascists’. (HANDLE).

