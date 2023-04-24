April 25, Valditara: “School is the first defense of the memory of what has been. A precious asset for the whole country”

“April 25 is a fundamental date in the history of our Republic: it marks the defeat of the fascist dictatorship, the end of the war, the return to freedom and democracy”.

This was stated by the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara, speaking on the subject of tomorrow’s Liberation Day, 25 April.

“Today, by condemning fascism, we declare ourselves for individual freedoms, for the rule of law, for popular sovereignty, for the equal dignity of all human beings: the pillars of our Constitution.

It is therefore a day of celebration that must be celebrated in joy and concord. Liberation Day is the feast of all Italians“, goes on.

“The school, in its constant daily activity, is the first safeguard of the memory of what has been, the place of formation par excellence of the new generations in democratic values. A precious asset for the whole country“, concludes Valditara.