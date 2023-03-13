Auto + Motorrad Klisch are organizing the “Husqvarna Explorer Day” and “Suzuki Yeah Days” on April 1, 2023, where interested parties and customers can look forward to attractive offers.

The feeling of freedom and adventure – for many people, motorcycling is not just a means of transport, but a passion and a way of life. With spring approaching, the perfect season for motorcyclists and for all those who would like to become one is dawning: the warmer temperatures and the longer days offer ideal conditions. Because after a long winter full of cold and snow, many long for long rides. In order to take into account everything necessary for the start of the season, a professional in this field should be consulted.

Photo: Auto + Motorrad Klisch GmbH

Experts for two and four wheels

For more than 35 years, Autohaus Klisch in Moers has been the first port of call when it comes to buying a new vehicle. Good news for all two-wheel enthusiasts: the long-standing Suzuki partner is not limited to four wheels. Since the end of March 2022, the successful Husqvarna Motorcycles brand has also been available here, which completes the know-how and range of the Moers car dealer. Auto + Motorrad Klisch can look back on a successful first motorcycle season with Husqvarna.

With a distinguished past and great prospects for the future, Husqvarna Motorcycles has established itself as one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers in the world. Its roots go back to 1903 and the company is considered a pioneer in motorcycle development. As a result, it has become one of the most recognizable and popular European motorcycle brands of modern times.

April, April: Attractive deals and offers in one day

In order to get to know the brand better and to discover the passion for motorcycles in general, Auto + Motorrad Klisch is organizing the “Husqvarna Explorer Day” on April 1, 2023, where interested parties have the opportunity to exchange ideas with the experts on site and the new ones Test drive Husqvarna models. An extensive buffet including a selection of cold drinks provides for the physical well-being of the guests.

No premature April Fool’s joke, but rather double luck: The “Suzuki Yeah Days” will also take place on April 1, 2023. Here, customers can look forward to many interesting Suzuki deals and advantageous leasing offers that are optimally tailored to their individual needs.

All information at a glance: “Husqvarna Explorerday” “Suzuki Yeah Days” When: April 1, 2023, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Where: Autohaus Klisch, Am Schürmannshutt 4

about the company

In 1984, Helmut Klisch became self-employed as a master mechanic in Moers Utfort and began working with the Suzuki car brand that same year. As a pioneer from the very beginning, Klisch is rightly regarded as a pioneer in relation to Suzuki automobiles. After more than 30 years, the company was handed over to a successor from within the company. Therefore, Björn Kluth, who has been with Klisch since his training as a vehicle mechatronics technician in 2005, successfully took over the management of Auto + Motorrad Klisch in January 2017. In addition to all-round workshop services for all vehicle brands, Klisch also sells new Suzuki automobiles and used vehicles. Since last year, the range and service have been supplemented by models from the motorcycle brand Husqvarna.

“Our motto for many years is: Family. Flexible. Fair. We look forward to your visit,” say the experts.