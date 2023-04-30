April becomes the safest month in the history of El Salvador

El Salvador registered 23 days without homicides during April, making it the safest month in the country’s history, according to official figures from the National Civil Police.

«The weeks passed and the international community never showed us a security plan with better results than ours. Apparently, there never has been, anywhere in the world. If there is, show it; We’ll keep waiting. Once we can see it, we will change to that one, “said President Nayib Bukele the previous Saturday.

El Salvador is about to celebrate 365 days free of homicides, since the current government administration took office, being the first achievement of this kind in its history.