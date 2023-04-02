Home News April begins with zero murders in El Salvador
April begins with zero murders in El Salvador

April begins with zero murders in El Salvador

Guaranteeing the safety of Salvadorans is a priority for elements of the National Civil Police (PNC) and the Armed Forces.

This April 1 ended with zero homicides, adding 334 days of murders on a national scale as part of the overwhelming results in terms of public security.

In this regard, the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, highlighted that March 2023 closed as the safest month in the entire history of El Salvador.

During this vacation period, security elements are deployed in the different tourist areas and religious events on a national scale, to watch over the lives of Salvadorans.

Now, Salvadoran families enjoy an environment of healthy recreation and security.

