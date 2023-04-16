Home » April registers its ninth day without homicides nationwide – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
This Saturday, the Police reported that the country closed with zero homicides on April 14, registering the ninth day without deaths due to violence so far this month.

The authorities emphasize that these results are due to the implementation of the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime that has allowed the capture of members of criminal structures.

According to the PNC, April presents a reduction of up to 50% in the number of registered homicides compared to the same period in 2022.

Elements of the security forces continue to be deployed in different parts of the country to guarantee the well-being of the Salvadoran population.

