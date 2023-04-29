Aprilia dominates the first day in Jerez, Pedrosa excellent

Jorge Martin (Before Pramac Racing) finishes fourth and does better than Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). Sixth time trial for Johann Zarco (Before Pramac Racing) in front of Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP™ Team), Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda IDEMITSU) e Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) who takes the last pass for Q2. The first of the excluded is Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing): anche Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) will have to go through from Q1 after breaking the engine of his Ducati.