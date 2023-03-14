Home News APS TEAMS ASSIST FAMILIES AFFECTED BY RIVER FLOODING « News cde
PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) With the slogan “APS close to the people” (Primary Health Association) MSPy BS officials, dependent on the XIII Health Region continue to put all possible professional and human effort to provide the necessary primary care to the communities and families most affected by the latest meteorological phenomena registered in the area.

From the San Roque Family Health Unit, in Bella Vista, you can get there by canoe to attend to the indigenous population of Sati.

On the other hand, the health units Santa Clara, Fortuna Guazú, Cerro Acuá and the Móvil Salud Indígena, serve a significant number of people who were affected by the unusual overflow of rivers and streams, after the last copious rains recorded in our region.

In total, there are 13 affected indigenous communities that receive accompaniment and assistance from the respective Health Units

