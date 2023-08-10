Aquaplaning: Accident on A1 near Eberstalzell claimed five injuries

The serious accident happened around 7 p.m. on the Westautobahn near Eberstalzell (Wels-Land district). A Swede (38) lost control of her car due to aquaplaning. The car then crashed into the concrete middle wall of the A1 and overturned. The occupants – in addition to the driver there were four Syrians in the car – could not leave the accident wreckage on their own. The Eberstalzell and Spieldorf fire brigades moved in to free the trapped people. The rescue brought the five injured to the Wels Clinic, the police reported on Thursday morning.

