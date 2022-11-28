Home News Aquileia, new excavations at the Great Baths: the western area with the area of ​​the calidarium
News

Aquileia, new excavations at the Great Baths: the western area with the area of ​​the calidarium

by admin
Aquileia, new excavations at the Great Baths: the western area with the area of ​​the calidarium

Two new “pearls” of the Great Roman Baths of Aquileia, built in the first half of the fourth century AD, have been brought to light in the latest excavations made by the archaeological mission of the University of Udine in the area. It is a vast room that housed large basins, mosaics and fountains and a large area of ​​the apse (semicircular room) of the calidarium, the area intended for baths in hot water. The investigations were concentrated in two sectors of the large thermal building: the one to the south-east, where excavations have been going on for some years, and the one to the west, in a new sector, in the heated rooms area. The research was carried out with a ministerial concession, in agreement with the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Friuli Venezia-Giulia and in scientific collaboration with Cristiano Tiussi, director of the Aquileia Foundation, who ensured financial support for the excavation

00:54

See also  Top 10 GDP cities in the first three quarters released, multi-city competition sprints in the fourth quarter-Finance News

You may also like

Thefts from cars parked in Palaverde during Nutribullet...

About 1.5 tons of Tang and Song coins...

Alessandro Barbero, history lessons: tomorrow (November 29) the...

South, Svimez: 500 thousand potential new poor for...

Interactive Poster | The Secretary of the Provincial...

The zero covid policy awakens the desire for...

The unheeded alarm of the former mayor of...

Ophiopogon japonicus in Santai County, Mianyang City, Sichuan...

From Polesine to Casamicciola: when land mismanagement sows...

Chongqing added 238 local confirmed cases yesterday, 9447...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy