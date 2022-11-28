Two new “pearls” of the Great Roman Baths of Aquileia, built in the first half of the fourth century AD, have been brought to light in the latest excavations made by the archaeological mission of the University of Udine in the area. It is a vast room that housed large basins, mosaics and fountains and a large area of ​​the apse (semicircular room) of the calidarium, the area intended for baths in hot water. The investigations were concentrated in two sectors of the large thermal building: the one to the south-east, where excavations have been going on for some years, and the one to the west, in a new sector, in the heated rooms area. The research was carried out with a ministerial concession, in agreement with the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Friuli Venezia-Giulia and in scientific collaboration with Cristiano Tiussi, director of the Aquileia Foundation, who ensured financial support for the excavation

