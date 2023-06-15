Arab information ministers meet in Rabat

Electronic flag – Rabat On June 21, 2023, the Kingdom of Morocco will host, in cooperation between the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Communication, the 53rd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information, provided that preparations for it will take place in the meetings of the 17th session of the Executive Office and the 99th session of the Standing Committee for Arab Media, respectively, on the 19th and 20th of the same month.

According to the League of Arab States’ communiqué, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communications Sector, is expected to head the delegation of the General Secretariat in the presence of information ministers in Arab countries and their representatives and heads of media organizations and unions with observer status at the Council of Information Ministers.

In this regard, Ambassador Khattabi stated that, pursuant to the requirements of the statute of this Council, the Standing Committee for Arab Media will study the working documents prepared by the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Information Ministers based on the constructive contributions of the member states and concerned partners to be submitted to the Executive Office in preparation for their approval by the aforementioned Ministerial Council.

He stressed that this session will be distinguished by reviewing and evaluating the progress made in implementing the Council’s decisions since the 52nd session was held in Cairo in light of the intensive meetings held at the level of the Council’s structures, committees and working teams inside and outside the country of the headquarters.

At the forefront of the agenda of the meetings is the continuation of media support for the legitimate Palestinian cause with occupied Jerusalem at its heart, and the follow-up of the Arab media movement plan abroad, including the observatory project and the integrated platform, as well as updating the Arab media strategy and developing its implementation plan, and implementing the goals of the Arab media map for sustainable development 2030. And the inclusion of media education in educational curricula, environmental media, and the development of a unified strategy for dealing with international media companies. This session will also be an opportunity to review the activities of the missions and centers of the League of Arab States, reports of media organizations and unions, and organizational issues of interest to the development of joint media work.

It should be noted that in this session, members of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Information Ministers will be elected in its 18th session, according to the requirements of the Council’s statute. On the sidelines of the session, an international symposium on Jerusalem will be held with the participation of a group of personalities, academics, specialists and media professionals.