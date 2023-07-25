Arabs propose astronomical salary to Mbappé, he would earn $5.8 million per minute!

In the last few days, the huge salary that the Al-Hilal team from Saudi Arabia would have offered to Kylian Mbappé was known.

The Arabs have already announced an offer to Paris Saint-Germain for a staggering €300 million for the player’s transfer, despite still having a year left on his contract with the French club.

However, reports coming from Arab territory suggest that Al-Hilal would offer Kylian Mbappé an astronomical salary of €200m per season, but this could increase to €700m per year under certain conditions.

This salary would include bonuses, commercial agreements and would allow Mbappé to maintain 100% of his image rights.

According to information published by ‘TNT Sports‘ from Argentina, this is how the salary he would receive in Arab football could be broken down: 700 million euros per year, 58.33 million euros per month, 13.3 million euros per week, 1.9 million euros per day, 79,900 euros per hour, 1,332 euros per minute, 22 euros per second.

Converting to Colombian pesos, this is what Kylian Mbappé would earn: 3 billion Colombian pesos per year, 255,000 million Colombian pesos per month, 58,255 million Colombian pesos per week; 8,301 million Colombian pesos per day; 349 million Colombian pesos per hour; 5.8 million Colombian pesos per minute; 96,000 Colombian pesos per second.

