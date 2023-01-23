Santa Marta participated in this fair that began on January 18 with the motto ‘Colombia, world power of life’and with AvenHub Magdalena, Cotelco and Indetur accompany the strategy in Fitur, the most important tourism showcase in the world, where the biodiversity and culture; and especially the potential of Magdalena in tourism, here Avenhub Magdalena presents innovative technological developments that generate an experience that revolutionizes the way of marketing tourist services in the department of Magdalena.



It may interest you: Santa Marta, target destination at the Fitur tourism fair

Avenhub Magdalena ‘Connect with Macondo’is a project led by the Innovanex Temporary Union, made up of the Pereira company Gefetic and the Cali company Nexura, which are dedicated to the management of projects with the State, being one of the first in the country to win a call from the General Royalty System of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation for private entities in an important alliance with the Government of Magdalena and the University of Magdalena.

Fitur allowed to promote the tourist scenarios of the department and invite attendees to visit the emblematic places of the capital of Magdalena.

This project, which has 20 months of executionseeks to strengthen adventure and cultural tourism through disruptive technologies in 14 municipalities of the caribbean departmentfor which three technological stands are being built that will be initially located in the city of Santa Marta so that tourists know in advance the natural, cultural and adventure attractions of the territory through more than 42 Virtual Reality experiences modeled after the destinations of greatest interest, which you can visit and enjoy in the Omni Virtuix Platformsa type of treadmill that for the first time in Latin America is used in the tourism sector.

You may also be interested in: Colombia will promote tourism in the regions in Fitur 2023



During the fair, a ‘Teleportation’ of the participants is simulated, with scenarios that were built with research in Neuroscience.

Read more: Colombia will seek foreign investment in Madrid during Fitur 2023