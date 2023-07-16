Home » Arajet from the Dominican Republic formalizes air connectivity with Paraguay
Arajet from the Dominican Republic formalizes air connectivity with Paraguay

Arajet from the Dominican Republic formalizes air connectivity with Paraguay

The low cost airline Arajet SA will carry out regular flights on the Santo Domingo – Asunción – Santo Domingo route, the National Secretariat of Tourism officially confirmed this Friday.

In the twitter account of the Secretary of State, it is highlighted that the airline will operate from November 5 of this year, with three weekly frequencies.

In addition, it highlights that this connectivity is given thanks to the efforts made by the National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics, through its president Félix Kanazawa, the Minister of the Senatur, Sofía Montiel de Afara and the National Chancellery, who since the month of May, they held a meeting with their peer David Collado and company authorities.

Finally, he mentions that Arajet SA is an ultra-low-cost Dominican airline. Its headquarters are located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

