As head director of the Prosecutor’s Office in Cesar, she was appointed by Aralí González, who comes from the department of Meta and will replace Ronald Calderón, who had been in charge since December 2, 2022.

González is a lawyer, specialist in criminal law and criminology. She has served in the unit for crimes against the public administration, taking the lead in high-profile corruption cases involving former mayors and former public officials.

Meanwhile, Ronald Calderón Viecco will return as specialized prosecutor 8 of Valledupar, a position he had been holding in the entity and that handles important cases such as the murder of the nursing assistant, Cindy Bustos, whose investigation has been prioritized by the entity and that has important progress.

