Home News Aralí González is the new director of the Prosecutor’s Office in Cesar
News

Aralí González is the new director of the Prosecutor’s Office in Cesar

by admin
Aralí González is the new director of the Prosecutor’s Office in Cesar

As head director of the Prosecutor’s Office in Cesar, she was appointed by Aralí González, who comes from the department of Meta and will replace Ronald Calderón, who had been in charge since December 2, 2022.

González is a lawyer, specialist in criminal law and criminology. She has served in the unit for crimes against the public administration, taking the lead in high-profile corruption cases involving former mayors and former public officials.

Meanwhile, Ronald Calderón Viecco will return as specialized prosecutor 8 of Valledupar, a position he had been holding in the entity and that handles important cases such as the murder of the nursing assistant, Cindy Bustos, whose investigation has been prioritized by the entity and that has important progress.

See also  Foreign media questioned Zhang Gaoli’s sexual assault scandal at the press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China | Peng Shuai | Epoch Times

You may also like

The Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Xinhui...

‘Mi Calle’ begins paving in the Miguel Pinedo...

Journalism Award “Reynaldo Matiz Trujillo” 2023

The municipal government held an enlarged meeting of...

Colombian will be head of landing and recovery...

Today will snow and temperature “big dive”

The dead man in the hole and journalism...

summary of the most important events of the...

Promote the upgrading of the quality of life...

The ICBF director fell

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy