The Commander of the Police Department in Arauca, Colonel Luis Fernando Atuesta Zarate, confirmed that the lifeless body of community leader Abelardo Duarte Moncada was found at around 4:30 pm on Monday, February 27, between the villages of Puerto Miranda and El Botalón, in rural area of ​​the municipality of Tame.

On February 11, in the village of El Rosario in the municipality of Arauca, Abelardo Duarte Moncada was taken by force by unidentified armed men. The victim of this violent act, he was president in 2022 of the Community Action Board of the El Rosario village and his family had called for them to supply him with special medicines, since he suffered from heart conditions.

It is still unknown who is behind this homicide, in the same way his family assured that no group outside the law of those who commit crimes in the area confirmed the plagiarism.

