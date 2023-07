Human rights NGOs called on Saturday, July 15, the National Commission for Human Rights (CNDH) to seize the government to end arbitrary arrests and detentions in the country.

The leaders of these structures made this call in a memorandum given to the president of the CNDH, Paul Nsapu, in Kinshasa.

Among these organizations are ACAJ, ANMDH, ASADHO, IRDH, JA and VSV.

