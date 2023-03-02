The new arbitration makes its debut today (March 1), with the possibility for arbitral tribunals to order interim measures and with changes to emergency arbitration. In fact, the new provisions for arbitration proceedings come into force, given that the Budget Law brought forward to 28 February 2023 the entry into force of the civil justice reform, the “Cartabia” (D.Lgs. n. 149/2022).

Among the regulatory changes, the removal of the ban on arbitrators from adopting precautionary measures which, before the reform, was the exclusive prerogative of the ordinary judge, is of particular importance. An intervention that fills a gap that differentiated our system from that of other similar systems.

Another novelty concerns the enforceability of the foreign award: in fact, the immediate enforceability of the decree with which the President of the Court of Appeal declares the effectiveness of the foreign award with condemnatory content is envisaged. Finally, in order to strengthen the guarantees of impartiality and independence of the arbitrators, the legislator has foreseen the obligation of the same to disclose any circumstance that could cast doubt on their independence.

As a result of these changes, the Chamber of Arbitration of Milan (CAM) has finalized the necessary amendments to its arbitration rules, which will apply to all proceedings introduced starting from 1 March 2023.

These are the main changes introduced:

unless otherwise agreed by the parties, the arbitrators may adopt precautionary, urgent and provisional measures, even of an anticipatory nature. As happens before the state judge, the arbitrators will be able to pronounce these measures without summoning the resisting party, if his summoning could cause serious damage to the reasons of the applicant, without prejudice to the subsequent protection of the hearing;

the parties may ask the Emergency Arbitrator, sole arbitrator appointed by the Chamber of Arbitration within 5 days of filing the request, to adopt the precautionary measures; the entire procedure is completed within 20 days; arbitration on the merits will follow, to be established within the peremptory term of 60 days starting from the filing of the request requesting the intervention of the emergency Arbitrator.

The Cam also points out that the opportunity was taken to make some small changes, suggested by the application practice. In particular, we highlight:

the extension of the provisions which, anonymously, can be published for scientific purposes; the Chamber will be able to make available to arbitration scholars and practitioners not only the awards, but also the orders and provisions rendered by the arbitrators during the proceedings; the possibility remains for the parties to oppose the publication, within the term of 30 days starting from the filing of the award;

the revision of the article dedicated to the filing of the introductory documents (question, answer, reply) in the simplified arbitration procedure, dedicated to less complex cases, which allows the parties to reach an award within 3 months of the establishment of the single Arbitrator, with a cost saving of about 30% compared to the ordinary procedure.

The obligation of disclosure was adopted by the Chamber of Arbitration of Milan in its Regulation well before the reform; just as the rules established to guarantee the principle of the adversarial process between the parties and the right of defense have remained unchanged, just as the code of ethics for arbitration, annexed to the Regulation, has been confirmed. Even the Fees have not been modified, thus remaining unchanged both the fees of the institution and the fees due to the arbitrators.

Stephen AzzaliDirector General of the Chamber of Arbitration of Milan (CAM) highlights how more and more companies in recent years are recognizing the value of arbitration, for its ability to resolve disputes quickly and with certain and predetermined costs. The data confirms it: in the last 4 years (2019-2022) in CAM arbitration requests have increased by 28%, for a total annual value of the managed proceedings equal to 477 million euros. The international proceedings administered by CAM are stable, accounting for an average of 20% of the total in the last 4 years. The duration of arbitration proceedings is reduced by 7% in the 4 years taken into consideration.

For Azzali, the reform contributes to making Italy a country “arbitration friendly”, with interesting economic effects: “Italy is finally being allowed to increase its weight in the panorama of international arbitration, making this country an increasingly attractive venue for carrying out arbitration procedures, thus contributing to the attraction of foreign investments”.

Now it is a matter of monitoring some operational declinations and some delicate passages.