News

by admin
Arbitration: Togolese Amedomé Vincentia now linked to CAF by a remuneration contract

The Togolese international referee Amedomé Vincentia has signed a contract with the African Football Confederation which will allow him to receive a salary at the end of the month and allowances. This is part of the execution of the training program for an elite body of referees issued by Patrice Motsepe, president of the governing body of football in Africa.

With a view to selecting, on the basis of a contract, referees who will be paid, monitored and trained by technical and physical instructors from FIFA and CAF, Patrice Motsepe, President of CAF, expressed the wish to set up a training program for an elite body of referees. In this sense, 24 African referees including the Togolese Amedomé Vincentia signed this Sunday a remuneration and indemnity contract with the African Football Confederation (CAF). Known in recent years as one of the best Togolese whistles, Amedomé Vincentia has just reached a milestone in his career and could become in 2024, the third Togolese referee to officiate a final phase of an African Cup after Djaoupé claude and Komi Kognon.

