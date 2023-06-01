Home » Arc Browser for macOS: Adapt websites to your own preferences with “Boost 2.0” | news
News

Arc Browser for macOS: Adapt websites to your own preferences with “Boost 2.0” | news

by admin
Arc Browser for macOS: Adapt websites to your own preferences with “Boost 2.0” | news
A Mac, PC, iPhone or iPad without a browser is unimaginable these days. Safari has therefore been part of the basic equipment of macOS and iOS for many years, the same applies to Edge and Windows as well as Chrome and Android. The basic functions are naturally the same for all these apps, but there are differences in terms of design and additional functions. The fairly young Arc browser should score with users with some innovative features that the competition does not yet have to offer. This has recently included the possibility of giving websites an individual look.

Arc is supposed to be an “operating system for the internet”.
Arc differs from Safari, Chrome and Co. in the way the browser handles tabs, among other things. These can be found – together with bookmarks and web apps, for example – in a sidebar. This makes it easier to test The Verge organization significantly and makes using Arc extremely convenient. In addition, sessions can be arranged in “Spaces”, which are visually different from each other and can also be linked to different accounts. The company “The Browser Company of New York” describes Arc itself as a kind of “operating system for the Internet”. With a feature called “Boost 2.0” there is now another option for customization.


“Boosts 2.0” allows customization of all websites
The new function allows users of the Arc Browser to add their own themes to the websites they call up – without any knowledge of HTML or CSS. This goes so far that even the fonts can be changed as desired. You can also use a feature called Zaps to remove elements from a page. The developers explain the possibilities in a video tutorial, which can be found on YouTube. In addition, there is one Gallery with boosts are available that have been created by users and can be downloaded free of charge.

See also  The Civil Protection of the Fvg has completed and handed over the refugee camp in Slovakia


Arc is still in beta and requires registration
Arc is currently only available for macOS, but is still in beta. If you want to try out the innovative browser, you have to register with an e-mail address and will then be placed on the waiting list. As a rule, however, it only takes a few days for the download link to arrive in the mailbox. PC users as well as iPhone and iPad owners, on the other hand, have to be much more patient. Versions for Windows, iOS and iPadOS have already been announced, but there are no release dates yet.

You may also like

German chancellor’s adviser visits China: Beijing’s propaganda, Berlin’s...

Man is caught with drugs at Mannheim main...

Some 80 injured after violent protests in Kosovo

They deliver in Cesar farms for dairy productivity

Warning strike in the Edeka central warehouse –...

Sevilla seven times European champion, beat Roma

They threw an explosive device against a businessman’s...

Shaanxi Province’s “Safety Production Month” campaign launched in...

Today they make official the date for the...

Ana del Castillo was trapped in the middle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy