The Arca Gold Bugs Index has fallen sharply since the sharp high at the end of January. The index recently dipped well below the 220 points. The correction thus expanded to almost 20 percent. In the difficult environment of declining gold and silver prices, producer stocks have so far not been able to create adequate upward momentum.

For a few trading days, however, the Arca Gold Bugs Index has been characterized by a certain resistance.

Review. In our last comment on the Arca Gold Bugs Index from 27.02. it said, among other things „[…] How could it go on now? Veritable downward momentum has built up in the last few days. The correction has not shown any signs of weakness so far and is therefore likely to remain decisive for the time being. The index has reached another key support in the 215 point area. Should this not hold, the focus would be on the areas around 208 points and 200 points. If there is a pullback below the 200 mark, caution is required. In this case, a reassessment would also be necessary. A glimmer of hope. However, with all the negatives, there is some hope as the move in the Arca Gold Bugs Index is extremely oversold. The time for a countermovement is more than ripe. The area around 225 points is a first important step in any attempts to recover. Should it even go over the 240 points, that would be an extremely important milestone with regard to a possible lower trend reversal. But it’s not that far yet.”

The index managed to defend the important support around 215 points, although things got dicey in the meantime and the index was already putting out its “feelers” in the direction of 208 points.

The Arca Gold Bugs Index recently ran over 220 points. Now it must be a question of recapturing the 225 points in order to manifest the recovery scenario. An important milestone would be the return of the index above the 240 points.

in short. The Arca Gold Bugs Index is not off the hook yet. With a jump above the 225 points, the chart image would brighten further. On the downside, there is still the latent danger that the correction could expand to 208 points or even 200 points.