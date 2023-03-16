Home News Arca Gold Bugs Index: That looks better again!
Arca Gold Bugs Index: That looks better again!

The recently rising gold and silver prices had a positive effect on the prices of the gold-silver producers and thus on the Arca Gold Bugs Index.

We overwrote our last comment on the Arca Gold Bugs Index on March 4th. with “resurrection?”. At the time, the index showed promising signs of bottoming out, but was unable to assert itself at a crucial point. He dove again only to try again following the recent gold price surge…

Please also read our comment from 15.03. “Gold – Rally is taking shape.”

Please also read our comment from 16.03. “Silver – This will now be crucial.”

Let’s move on to the Arca Gold Bugs Index. In the relevant comment from 04.03. it said, among other things „[…] The Arca Gold Bugs Index recently ran over 220 points. Now it must be a question of recapturing the 225 points in order to manifest the recovery scenario. An important milestone would be the return of the index above the 240 points. in short. The Arca Gold Bugs Index is not off the hook yet. With a jump above the 225 points, the chart image would brighten further. On the downside, there is still the latent danger that the correction could expand to 208 points or even 200 points.”


As already discussed at the beginning, the Arca Gold Bugs Index (HUI) failed in its attempt to extend the recovery at that time beyond the 225 points. This was followed by another setback and another test of the support area around 210 points.

The recently rising gold and silver prices had a positive effect on the prices of the gold-silver producers and thus on the Arca Gold Bugs Index. The HUI made another attempt to shed the 225-point resistance. And so far this has been very promising.

in short. A double bottom has recently formed in the Arca Gold Bugs Index chart, fueling hopes of a larger recovery movement. Against this background, it was important that the index could crack the 225 points. But the Arca Gold Bugs Index needs to catch up to continue the recovery. For this it must go over the 240 points. A setback below 225 points, on the other hand, would be a first warning signal. Should it then also fall below the 210 points, a reassessment of the situation would be necessary.

