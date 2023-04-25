Arcángel confirmed his presence at the ‘Festivalón’

Less and less until Austin Santos, artistically known as Archangel, step on vallenato soil within the framework of the Vallenato Festival 2023.

Before, the urban artist appeared in Medellinwhere because of the “poor organization of the event” he could not perform his show as expected.

For this reason, the rapper used his social networks to send a message to the organizers of the concert in Valledupar.

“I’m going to start j*#der from now to production, don’t make me sing so late, I want to sing on time and be able to do my job well, and have everyone leave satisfied with the performance.”expressed the singer in a ‘live’ on his Instagram account.

In this sense, La Placita Club, organizer of the ‘Festivalón’ concert, announced that the reggaeton singer will be starting his presentation at 12:30 a.m. and would be finishing at 3:00 a.m.

It should be remembered that the concert will be this Saturday April 29 at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau Stadium, where there will also be artists such as Poncho Zuleta, Beto Zabaleta, Churo Díaz, Mono Zabaleta, La Banda del 5, Rochy RD, among others.

BY JORGE PEÑARANDA