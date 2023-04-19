Home » Arcángel’s concert in Valledupar was postponed to April 29
Arcángel's concert in Valledupar was postponed to April 29

Arcángel's concert in Valledupar was postponed to April 29

The private company La Placita Club announced through its social networks that the concert scheduled for Friday, April 28 at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium was postponed.

According to the information issued by the company, the musical event that promises 15 hours of show, will now be held on Saturday April 29In the same place.

We offer a thousand apologies to all our customers who have bought your tickets in advance, and we also inform you that the purchased tickets will continue to be valid to enter the event”, he informed through a statement.

Although they do not give details of the reasons why the date was postponed, they mentioned that it is for logistical reasons. Some say that it is because Arcangel wonder’, has a show scheduled for Friday, April 28 in Ibagué, however, La Placita stated that this concert was cancelled.

